Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.37.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

