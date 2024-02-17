Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

