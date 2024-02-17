Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Life Settlement Assets Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LSAA opened at GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £837,144.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. Life Settlement Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Life Settlement Assets Company Profile

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

