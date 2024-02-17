Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

