Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.22.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

