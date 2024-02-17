Lcnb Corp Sells 64 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $794.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $792.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

