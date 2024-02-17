Lcnb Corp Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,967,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,010. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

