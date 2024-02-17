Lcnb Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $11.91 on Friday, hitting $199.57. 15,557,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

