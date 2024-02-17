Lcnb Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lcnb Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $277.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

