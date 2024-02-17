Lcnb Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lcnb Corp decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

