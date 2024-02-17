Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $561.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 4,290,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

