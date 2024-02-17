Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

