Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,592. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

