Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,857 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 309,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,436. The company has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

