Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 26.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $431.63. 1,460,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.38 and its 200-day moving average is $394.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

