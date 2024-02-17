Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

IBM stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $187.64. 4,842,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

