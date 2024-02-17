Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110,714 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

