Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.01. 4,949,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

