Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 703,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.