Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 703,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
