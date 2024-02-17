Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMG stock traded down $19.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,598.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,364.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,101.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

