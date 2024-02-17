Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BLK traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $794.00. 393,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,728. The business’s 50-day moving average is $792.71 and its 200-day moving average is $717.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.