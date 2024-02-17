Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.26. 309,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,436. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.