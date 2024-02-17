L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

