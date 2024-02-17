Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KTOS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

