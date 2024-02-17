Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

