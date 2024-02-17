Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

