Korea Investment CORP Sells 74,794 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,794 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $34,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EWZ opened at $33.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

