Korea Investment CORP Sells 179,040 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $43,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AIG opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

