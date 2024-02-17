Korea Investment CORP Sells 119,232 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 119,232 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of DexCom worth $42,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

