Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 52.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

