Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $40,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

ICE opened at $137.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.