Korea Investment CORP Purchases 83,414 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $44,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $279.80 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

