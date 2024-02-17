Korea Investment CORP Purchases 77,994 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,034 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 77,994 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $40,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

