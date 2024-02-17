Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,297 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

