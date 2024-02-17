Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,825 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB opened at $34.42 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

