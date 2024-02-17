Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,147 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $33,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after acquiring an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.63 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

