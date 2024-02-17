Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 69,288 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $40,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $177,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Aptiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 13.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APTV opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.