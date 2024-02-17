Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $34,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $53.96 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

