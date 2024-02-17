Korea Investment CORP Buys 9,815 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $30,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 85,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

