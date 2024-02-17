Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,308,965 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 787.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,965 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.