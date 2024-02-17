Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Kopin Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $306.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Articles

