Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Knife River Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 567,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. Knife River has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

