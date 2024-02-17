Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,341 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAPR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

GAPR stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

