Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.84.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $369.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day moving average of $329.92. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

