Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.93% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

JAVA stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

