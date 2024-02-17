Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,972 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 3.54% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

FTHI opened at $22.08 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

