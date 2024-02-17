Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 295.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,981 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 5.38% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PVAL opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

