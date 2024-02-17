Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.45% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

