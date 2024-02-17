Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,343 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MBB opened at $91.68 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.