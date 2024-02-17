Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,863 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

